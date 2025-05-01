Ossoff wants answers from local VA leaders about impact of firings from Trump administration

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is demanding answers about cuts to the Atlanta VA.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray obtained a new letter from the senator that was sent to local VA leaders asking eight very specific questions about the Trump administration staffing cuts that have already occurred.

The letter also asked VA leaders about any cuts being planned for the future, and what they mean for the Atlanta VA Medical Center, where wait times and staffing shortages have been a problem for years.

“The question that the Trump administration needs to answer is, how does the mass firing of 80,000 VA personnel impact veterans’ ability to get timely care? And I’m seeking this information from the Atlanta VA in particular so that I can understand what will be the impact on veterans’ access to timely care over these mass firings, given the particular challenges that we faced at the Atlanta VA,” Ossoff said.

Gray contacted the Atlanta VA about the senator’s letter, but so far, has not gotten a response.

Gray also asked for wait time data. You can see the current average wait for an appointment by specialty on the VA website, but Gray is working to learn if information on whether those times have changed significantly over the past three months.

