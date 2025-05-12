Woman recovering from surgery after being shot in the face, Atlanta police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Sunday evening in Northwest Atlanta.

An officer told Channel 2 Action News that the woman was shot in the face at her home on Cairo Street.

After she was shot, she went to JJ Market on Joseph E Lowery Blvd. NW to get help.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery and is stable.

Police are gathering warrants to serve on a suspect.

