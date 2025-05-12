Atlanta

Woman recovering from surgery after being shot in the face, Atlanta police investigating

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Woman recovering from surgery after being shot in the face, Atlanta police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Sunday evening in Northwest Atlanta.

An officer told Channel 2 Action News that the woman was shot in the face at her home on Cairo Street.

After she was shot, she went to JJ Market on Joseph E Lowery Blvd. NW to get help.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery and is stable.

Police are gathering warrants to serve on a suspect.

