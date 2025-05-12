Woman recovering from surgery after being shot in the face, Atlanta police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Sunday evening in Northwest Atlanta.
An officer told Channel 2 Action News that the woman was shot in the face at her home on Cairo Street.
After she was shot, she went to JJ Market on Joseph E Lowery Blvd. NW to get help.
She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery and is stable.
Police are gathering warrants to serve on a suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-285
- Ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport due to ‘runway equipment’ outage, ground delay in place
- Murder case of DeKalb man found shot to death in front seat of car remains unsolved
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group