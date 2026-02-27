Woman hospitalized after gunfire erupts at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say someone fired multiple shots into a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 7 a.m. on Greenleaf Circle, not far from Camp Creek Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a home riddled with bullet holes beneath its windows. Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the house, hitting a woman inside.

She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released her identity or provided an update on her condition, but officials say she was alert when she was taken from the scene.

For hours, crime scene tape blocked off part of Greenleaf Circle as investigators collected evidence and canvassed the area.

Police have not said why the home may have been targeted or whether the shooting was random. It is also unclear how many people were inside the house at the time of the gunfire.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News they were awakened by the sound of gunshots. One man who lives several houses away described the gunfire as sounding like an AK-47. Another neighbor said he heard at least six shots.

Several residents said violence like this is unusual for the neighborhood. Many declined to speak on camera but expressed concern about the early-morning shooting.

Investigators are now hoping security and doorbell camera footage from nearby homes will help identify a suspect or vehicle connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

