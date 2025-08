ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Jonesboro Road near Interstate 285 just after 9:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

They are still working to learn what led up to the crash.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group