Woman shot, killed on I-75 near Atlanta airport identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the name of the woman who was found shot on Interstate 75.
Officials identified her as 34-year-old, Bianca Huntley.
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Officers says Huntley was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Initial reports indicates Huntley may have been shot at a separate and currently unknown location.
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Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
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