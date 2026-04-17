Atlanta

Woman shot, killed on I-75 near Atlanta airport identified

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the name of the woman who was found shot on Interstate 75.

Officials identified her as 34-year-old, Bianca Huntley.

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Officers says Huntley was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Initial reports indicates Huntley may have been shot at a separate and currently unknown location.

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Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

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