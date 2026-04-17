Woman shot, killed on I-75 near Atlanta airport identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the name of the woman who was found shot on Interstate 75.

Officials identified her as 34-year-old, Bianca Huntley.

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Officers says Huntley was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Initial reports indicates Huntley may have been shot at a separate and currently unknown location.

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Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

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