0 Whole Foods opens its largest store in Southeast today in Midtown

ATLANTA - Free food, giveaways and gift cards worth up to $100 are just a few things customers can expect when the largest Whole Foods in the Southeast opens Friday, April 5 in Midtown.

The 70,000-square-foot store — twice as large as the average Whole Foods — will sit at 22 14th Street. The location will mark the 500th store opening for the company. The health food grocery store will be adjacent to the 39-story Icon Midtown high rise, which consists of 390 luxury apartments attached to a nine-level parking deck.

The store will include an expansive selection of foods and wines, four fast-casual eateries across four floors, a rooftop bar, a pub, microbrewery, cooking school and programming for yoga and movie nights.

“From its extensive selection of responsibly-sourced, local, and innovative product offerings, to its four unique dining spaces, to its Atlanta-inspired design elements that capture the spirit of the community, we are confident that this store will offer something for a variety of tastes, preferences, and purposes,” the store’s team leader Abibou N'Diaye said in a news release about the opening.

Festivities will begin on opening day at 6:30 a.m. with free coffee from a local supplier, pastries and live music. The first 150 customers in line from Friday to Sunday will receive a gift card between $5 and $100.

The first 500 customers in line when doors open at 7 a.m. will also receive a token for a free Whole Foods tote bag.

The day’s celebration will continue with ‘cycle for a nonprofit’ from 9 to 10 a.m. Spin bikes will be located outside the store and for every five minutes someone spins, the store will donate $1 to the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Live music will play throughout the day as customers sample products and meet with local suppliers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The store will donate five percent of its April 18 sales to Food Well Alliance, an organization that supports urban agriculture in Atlanta.

This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

