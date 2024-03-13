‘Whole department knows you:’ 1 arrested in woods, 1 under pile of wood after stealing car, APD says

ATLANTA — Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing a car last week, according to Atlanta police.

Police say that on March 8, a woman called 911 and reported that she left her car running on 8th St. when two men hopped in and drove off with it.

She was able to track the car using her phone to Hall St. and Cedar Ave. Both of the suspects got out of the car and tried to run away.

One of them was spotted in a wooded creek bed down a steep hill. A K9 was able to find the other hiding underneath a pile of wood in a nearby shed.

Body camera video from the incident shows both men being arrested.

The suspects were identified as Elijah Simmons and Irunte Moreland.

In the body camera video, police can be heard asking Simmons what his name. Once he identifies himself, they begin telling him he has a reputation at the police department.

“How come the whole department knows you?” one officer can be heard asking.

“Y’all don’t know me,” Simmons replies.

“Oh, we know you,” another replies while searching Simmons.

Both Simmons and Moreland were charged with auto theft, obstruction and firearm possession. Simmons also received additional charges for being a felon in possession of firearms.

The victim’s car and one of Simmons’ guns were recovered.

