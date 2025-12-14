Where to kick off Hanukkah celebrations in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year! The Jewish Festival of Lights starts Sunday night with events across the metro area.

To light it up for the first night of Hanukkah, here are some of the places to go for candle lightings, family activities and more.

Here are some of the places family activities abound:

The Marcus Jewish Community Center’s Glow Strong celebration, starting at noon.

5342 Tilly Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338

Chanukahpalooza at 11:15 a.m. at The Temple

1569 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Chanukah Party at the Outlet Shoppes at 2 p.m.

915 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188

Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting at the Avenue East Cobb at 5:30 p.m.

4475 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Inclusion and Belonging Chanukah Party at Ahavath Achim Synagogue at 3:45 p.m., candle lighting at 5:30 p.m.

600 Peachtree Battle Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30327

You can also find candle lightings starting tonight at:

Frozen Chanukah at Ashford Lane starting at 4:30 p.m.

4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta, GA 30346

Menorah Lighting at Avalon at 5 p.m.

400 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Menorah Lighting at the Forum at 4 p.m.

5155 Peachtree Pkwy Norcross, GA 30092

Community Candle Lighting at 5:15 p.m.

5342 Tilly Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338

