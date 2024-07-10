What is Logan’s Law in Georgia?

ATLANTA — The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 631 in May 2021. The bill created Logan’s Law, a database meant to help first responders handle calls or incidents involving those with special needs.

While the law passed and took effect in 2021, the governor’s office said the rollout of it was staggered out, depending on the law enforcement agency.

“As it is voluntary for departments, the rollout was not simultaneous across the state,” the governor’s office told Channel 2 Action News.

So, now that more metro area agencies are starting to roll out the program, how does Logan’s Law work?

HB 631 created a database called “Logan’s List,” which was meant for local and state law enforcement agencies to collect, maintain and share information about individuals with physical, mental or neurological conditions.

The information in Logan’s List is voluntarily submitted by those whose loved ones meet that criteria as a way for officers and other first responders to know that if they’re answering a call for help involving those people, they know how to approach it without overwhelming or triggering the individuals in need.

Some of the conditions that may be entered for individuals on Logan’s List include autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, fear of lights, sirens or loud noises, and personnel in uniform, among others.

In examples of forms for different law enforcement agencies, such as the Dunwoody Police Department, the Conyers Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, those submitting the forms on behalf of their family members can list what school the relative goes to, as well as where they work, what they look like and what conditions, medications and sensitivities they may have.

There’s even a section for potential triggers that could cause an interaction with law enforcement or first responders to escalate, as well as a section for emergency contacts.

