Wednesday is deadline for travelers to have their Real ID

ATLANTA — Starting on Wednesday, travelers will need to have a Real ID or a passport to board a plane.
If you have a Georgia driver’s license that was issued after 2012, then it’s already Real ID compliant.
It’s easy to spot a Real ID. There’s either a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
In 2005, Congress passed a law requiring minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses.
Now, 20 years later, the deadline has arrived. If you don’t have a Real ID, you can show your passport to get through security at the airport.
