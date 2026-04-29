We finally got some rain, and more is on the way

ATLANTA — North Georgia has finally gotten some rain as drought conditions continue across the state.

Over the last couple of days, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we’ve officially gotten 1.6 inches of rain.

He said that’s as much rain as we’ve had in the six weeks prior.

“So basically, we got as much rain in the last two days as we had in the previous six weeks,” Nitz said.

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And more rain is coming.

Nitz said North Georgia will see “a good soaking rain” on Friday night and throughout the first half of the day on Saturday, with some clearing late.

Rain totals are expected to be between one to two inches.

As for the areas in South Georgia being impacted by the raging wildfires, they, too, are going to get rain this weekend.

“The two big wildfires continuing to burn down into South Georgia, those areas are going to get some widespread, beneficial soaking rainfall as we head through Saturday.

We’ll be tracking the rain for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News.

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