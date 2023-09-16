Watch: Atlanta police office and firefighter rescue trapped driver during Thursday’s flooding

Atlanta — The rain came so fast and so hard Thursday afternoon, that drivers and residents and more importantly, the drainage system in Atlanta could not keep up.

Roads, underpasses, buildings, and more were suddenly underwater with little to no warning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police released some bodycam video from Officer Rayanado Bryan and his adventure during Thursday’s torrential downpour. The loud, intense, rapidly changing video shows Bryan and Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Terrance Simon scrambling to get a driver trapped in their car on a flooded Peachtree Street, not far from Atlanta’s Public Safety Headquarters.

The two men can be seen battling the rushing rapids, wading deep into the water. You can’t see it, but you can hear and feel Bryan straining to get to the car where he pulls out his baton and eventually breaks out the driver-side window.

TRENDING STORIES:

Captain Simon and Bryan were able to guide the driver (who was not named) out of the car and the two men helped the driver make his way out of the water, away from the flooding.

The video clip from Atlanta police is long, it’s close to 20 minutes. If you continue to watch it after the rescue which took around five minutes, you can see just how much water accumulated on Peachtree Street downtown. You can see traffic barricades, floating down the street and get an amazing look at how much water actually accumulated in a very short period of time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Big crowds, big names and lots of security at 2023's Music Midtown Festival













©2023 Cox Media Group