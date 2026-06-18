WATCH: 7 arrested after Atlanta street racing crackdown

ATLANTA — Multiple people have been charged following a street racing investigation in Atlanta, according to police.

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Officers responded on June 14 to a report of street racers at Anderson Avenue SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

With assistance from the Phoenix Air Unit and Georgia State Patrol, two vehicles connected to the incident were stopped, police said.

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In total, seven suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police identified the suspects and charges as:

Ja’Mycal Richardson: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

Miguel Anaya: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

Logan Buford: Improper lane change and open container violation

Damien Davey: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

Timothy Vaughn: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

Omauri Wright: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions

Carsyn Payton: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions, reckless driving, laying drag, attempt to elude, and failure to display license plate

Officers impounded both vehicles involved in the stop.

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