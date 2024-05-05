Warmer weather means more snakes slithering across Georgia

ATLANTA — As the temperatures heat up, you can expect to see more snakes!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon found out there are several ways to protect yourself.

Residents should keep the yard mowed and trash cans away from the house.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I keep my yard cleaned up. I don’t let a lot of build-up around my home like straws and stuff like that cause they hide up under wood and stuff like that,” resident Craig Strickland said.

It’s also recommended that you find a good repellent to use when you are outside.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The Department of Natural Resources gives the following advice:

Try to identify it from a distance. The DNR’s website provides information on snakes of Georgia.

The DNR’s website provides information on snakes of Georgia. Give the snake space and do not try to handle it. Most bites happen when a snake is cornered and defending itself.

If you believe a snake is venomous and in an area where it could be dangerous, contact a wildlife removal specialist. The DNR website has a list of resources.

Native snakes provide benefits. Many eat rodents and venomous snakes, and some eat garden pets like snails and slugs.

If you do want to keep snakes away from your home, the DNR recommends removing brush, log piles and other habitats that attract mice, lizards and other prey for snakes.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Many gather for Holocaust Remembrance Day at newly restored Atlanta monument

©2023 Cox Media Group