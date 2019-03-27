Waffle House fails health inspection over live roaches, other violations

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta Waffle House that had a near perfect score failed a health inspection in part because of cockroaches.
In October, the Waffle House at 5335 Roswell Road in northeast Atlanta got a 99 on a health inspection. It dropped more than 40 points when it was inspected Monday with a score of 58.
“That’s not even a C. That’s horrible," one potential customer told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge.
In the inspection report, the inspector noted seeing live cockroaches throughout the facility and said the manager was not able to provide pest control logs.
Other violations included a cook handling raw bacon and then bread, black substance on the interior of the ice machine and some food in cooler not held cold enough.
Sbarge reached out to Waffle House’s Corporate Office about the violations.
In an e-mail statement, Waffle House Inc. said,
“We are working with our pest control vendor to correct the issues. In addition, our corporate food safety team is meeting with the restaurant management team today to ensure our policies are in place and our associates are coached adequately on them.”
Waffle House also said its goal is to offer a positive experience to all their guests. The company apologized for disappointing customers in this case.
We’ll let you know how this restaurant does when it is re-inspected.
