Volunteers kick off six-day build across Georgia for Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA — Volunteers with Georgia’s Own Credit Union partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Saturday to build homes in four Georgia cities.

Fifty volunteers from Georgia’s Own kicked off a six-day build in Southwest Atlanta, working on two homesites, including a reconstructed house and a new build.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union also donated $25,000 to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity to further support its mission.

In addition to the efforts in Atlanta, Georgia’s Own volunteers participated in various activities across the state. In Albany, volunteers focused on painting the interiors of two new homes. In Augusta, a team helped raise money through a Habitat ReStore, while in Camden County, volunteers did yard work and staffed a block party to welcome a new Habitat homeowner to the neighborhood.

Overall, Georgia’s Own committed $35,000 to this statewide effort, demonstrating its dedication to community service and support for Habitat for Humanity’s vision of building homes for those in need.

Through these initiatives, Georgia’s Own Credit Union and Habitat for Humanity continue to make a significant impact in Georgia, helping to build over 100 homes annually.

