Volunteers cleaning up homeless camp where man killed by city vehicle

ATLANTA — Dozens of volunteers gathered on Saturday to clean up a homeless encampment where a man was killed last month.

Cornelius Taylor died when a City of Atlanta vehicle ran over this tent while clearing the encampment on Auburn Ave.

Advocates for Atlanta’s homeless population have called on the city to end these sweeps and find real solutions.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was among those from volunteer organization Hosea Helps cleaning the camp who used Taylor’s name as a rallying cry.

“When his body was crushed, that did not take the spirit of survival, the spirit of resistance, the spirit of community away from us,” Taylor’s family’s attorney Mawuli Davis said.

Taylor’s sister, Darlene Chaney, said that her brother deserved a clean place to lay his head.

“He was worthy of having a place that was clean. He was worthy of being fed. He was worthy of living a life that he desired,” Chaney said.

They are calling for a city policy to provide safe and stable housing in an effort to show what it means to love your neighbor.

“I just want to make sure we can help the next person, that this doesn’t happen again, for one. Hopefully at the end of the day, we can get people a home,” Chaney said.

Volunteers told Mims they plan to clean homeless camps as often as needed.

