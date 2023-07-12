Video shows man fall through ceiling while robbing Atlanta food mart for 3rd time in a week

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man caught on camera falling through the ceiling of an Atlanta food mart.

Officers showed up to Reggie’s Food Mart on Dill Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning to find the store ransacked.

When they checked surveillance cameras, they saw a man fall out of the ceiling, climb back up through the hole and drop down again to rob the store. They say it was the third time the man had robbed the same store in one week.

They say in the Monday morning burglary, the unidentified man made off with cigarettes and destroyed the cash register.

Video also shows the burglar have a tough time getting out of the store. He tries kicking down the door, but gives up when he realizes he’s not strong enough.

They say he previously burglarized the store on July 4 and July 6.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

