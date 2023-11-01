Victim’s family speaks out after he was hit and killed by a MARTA bus in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police said they are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by a MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta.

It happened on Cleveland Avenue around 5 p.m.

Investigators said the man had stepped onto the street outside of a crosswalk, into the path of the bus.

“Atlanta Police are investigating with full cooperation from MARTA Police,” the transit organization said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Willie Lindley, and his family provided Channel 2 Action News with a photo.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with the victim’s family live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. His family said they are pushing for answers.

L.C. Wheat, the victim’s cousin, said he raced to the scene when he got the call about his cousin being hit by a MARTA bus. When he got there, he said he saw his cousin lying in the middle of the street and the MARTA bus was about a couple hundred feet up the road.

“It doesn’t make sense for the bus to be 200 feet up here... he’s way down there...it’s not adding up. Somebody got to make something make sense,” said Wheat.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wheat said his focus now is to be there for his family.

“Always the life of the party... always trying to make someone laugh. I’m not understanding this one,” said Wheat.

MARTA told Channel 2 Action News that the driver has not been cited. But there are several cameras in the area and police are going to review them to determine what happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

VIDEO: Man breaks into Cherokee restaurant, makes off with 2 drinks and food delivery tablet

©2023 Cox Media Group