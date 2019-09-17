ATLANTA - The Department of Veterans Affairs is making major changes after a Channel 2 Action News investigation into the conditions at one of its community living centers.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant spoke with a woman last week who said her father was bitten 100 plus times by ants before his death at the VA Medical Center's Eagles' Nest Community Living Center in Atlanta.
On Tuesday, the VA announced that the regional director was placed on administrative leave, and several other employees were moved to different positions in response to what happened. They are also planning to retrain all VA personnel involved in reporting urgent issues.
"What happened at Eagles' Nest was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility," Dr. Richard Stone,VHA executive in charge, said in the release Tuesday. "Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard."
The regional chief medical officer was detailed to administrative duties and seven staff members were moved into non-patient care positions while the VA investigates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}