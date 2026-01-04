US military operation inside Venezuela has left many travelers in a holding pattern

CLAYTON — A major U.S. military operation inside Venezuela has left many travelers around the world in a holding pattern.

On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration closed portions of Caribbean and Venezuelan airspace. Delta quickly issued travel waivers for flights to and from 13 Caribbean airports, impacting travelers across the region.

David Jolley of Atlanta was scheduled to leave Aruba on Monday but now isn’t sure when he’ll be able to get home.

“A lot of people who are trying to get back to the U.S. are being rebooked through other countries just to find a way home,” Jolley explained to Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Another traveler, Dr. Omivi Bailey, said his flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Africa was canceled Friday, just as news broke that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured. While it’s unclear whether the two events are directly connected, the cancellation left him stranded in Atlanta through Saturday.

“We didn’t get any notice. No reason was given,” Bailey said. “Usually, they’ll say weather or mechanical issues, but there was nothing. We were scrambling, and nobody could figure out how to get us on flights.”

Delta is warning Caribbean travelers that flights between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 could face changes or cancellations. While many hope travel will return to normal after Monday, others like Jolley say they’re standing by for clearance.

“My main concern is getting back to work,” Jolley said. “I’m OK being stuck here for a few days, but you also have to think about accommodations—booking last minute, whether there’s space available, and all of that.”

Late Saturday, FlightAware showed 87 flight cancellations out of Hartsfield-Jackson. Delta is encouraging travelers to continue checking its app and website for the latest flight updates.

