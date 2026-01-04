US attack on Venezuela provokes anger and joy in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The U.S. attack on Venezuela is generating mixed emotions.

People protested Saturday, saying the U.S. overstepped, but Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers also spoke to a Venezuelan who was happy about the military operation.

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Atlanta to protest the early morning airstrikes in Venezuela.

“It is outrageous that the United States think they can be the police of the world and take over from a sovereign government,” said event organizer Addison Clapp.

President Donald Trump announced the attack and capture of Venezuela’s president.

He said the U.S. will be taking over the country and its oil reserves for now.

“This isn’t about Maduro. This isn’t about drug trafficking. This is about the United States wanting to control the oil of Venezuela that belongs to the Venezuelans,” Clapp said.

Rogers also spoke to Marcial Marquez, the president of the Atlanta chapter of Casa Venezuela.

He said the Venezuelans he knows are happy.

“We are so excited and grateful because we feel that finally, we can recover our country again thanks to Mr. Donald Trump,” Marquez said.

He says millions of Venezuelans have had to escape the country over the past decade, including himself.

“I’m a political asylum. I had to run away of my country,” Marquez said.

The United Nations put out a report last month, accusing the country of crimes including torture and deadly violence.

“We have family over there that’s suffering because there is no food, no water, no security,” Marquez said.

Others think the U.S. went about the attack the wrong way.

“Maduro is a bad guy. Nobody here is saying otherwise, but the idea that we would break ourselves down and corrupt our own concept of justice to break international laws is really disheartening,” Eric Allen said.

But Marquez says Saturday’s operation gives hope to Venezuelans.

“Soon, very soon, we will have the choice to go back home if you want to go back home, and we get our lives back,” he said.

Marquez told Rogers he wouldn’t feel safe going back home just yet and says it will be a process getting new leadership in place.

