UPS retiring fleet of MD-11 planes, same model that crashed at Louisville airport, killing 15

ATLANTA — Sandy Springs-based UPS announced that it is retiring its fleet of MD-11 model planes – the same model of plane that crashed at the Louisville, Kentucky airport in November.

UPS held its fourth-quarter investor call on Tuesday, where CEO Carol Tomé said the planes will be replaced.

“Over the next year or so, we will replace much of that capacity with new, more efficient Boeing 767 aircraft,” Tomé said on the call.

At the beginning of the call, the company honored those killed in the crash.

A total of 15 people died when Flight 2976 crashed as it was taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 4 en route to Honolulu.

The plane’s left engine caught fire during takeoff and fell from the wing, officials said.

Investigators said the left pylon’s aft mount broke. They said there were cracks that were around the bolt holes that ended up failing.

The aircraft was only about 30 feet above ground before it crashed.

It hit the auto parts building and a petroleum recycling facility. In addition to the 15 killed, nearly two dozen people were hurt.

