UPS union members, community hold vigil in memory of crash victims: ‘We’ll get through this’

LOUISVILLE, KY — A vigil was held in Louisville to honor the victims of a UPS cargo plane crash that occurred earlier this week after taking off from Louisville airport.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was live in Louisville for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00. The vigil took place at the union headquarters, where UPS workers, their families and community members gathered to pay their respects to the victims.

“We’ll get through this. we’ll lean on each other. That’s really what the first step is tonight,” said Avral Thompson, a union leader in Louisville who helped organize the vigil Thursday.

The names of the pilots on board Flight 2976 were revealed as Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond.

Kim Spencer, a UPS employee of 22 years, attended the vigil with her mother to show support for the victims and their families.

“I think people are just kind of still trying to take it all in, you know,” Della Spencer said.

A massive flag flew at half-staff during the vigil, and therapy dogs were present to provide comfort to attendees.

“It’s a tragedy they’ll learn from. They’ve got a good record, and we stand behind them," Thompson said.

A UPS chaplain was also available to counsel those in need.

