Updated tuition rates announced for Georgia colleges, universities

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia announced new tuition rates for its institutions for the 2025 to 2026 academic year.

While officials said tuition won’t go up for most in-state undergraduate students, tuition for out-of-state students will be going up by 2%.

Additionally, tuition costs for students from outside of the United States will be increasing by 3%, according to USG.

The Board of Regents said this is the seventh time in 10 years that they’ve approved keeping costs flat for Georgia students.

“USG and the Board of Regents remain focused on keeping college affordable for Georgia families to ensure higher education stays within reach across the state,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “As more students than ever enroll on our campuses, we continue to prioritize reducing financial barriers and offering excellent value. Coupled with today’s decision, USG is making a real investment in Georgia’s future — ensuring that a college degree can help more Georgians unlock opportunities for personal prosperity and contribute to the state’s growth.”

On top of the approved tuition rate changes, the Board of Regents said they also approved changes to mandatory fees at eight of the system’s 26 institutions.

The Board said changes at two institutions would reduce student fees.

Documents from USG showed that fees would be reduced slightly at Georgia College and State University, where after all fee calculations, students will save $2 thanks to a variety of reductions and increases.

The University of North Georgia’s students will also see fee reductions, though their yearly fees will actually end up increasing by $3 due to other changes.

Activity fees were reduced for the Dahlonega, Gainesville, Cumming, Oconee and Blue Ridge campuses, but fees for health and recreation and wellness were increased, leading to the overall $3 increase.

At the remaining 24 institutions for USG, fees either increased or remained unchanged.

For students at Dalton State College, the University of North Georgia, Fort Valley State University, Clayton State University, Albany State University, the University of Georgia and at the Georgia Institute of Technology, fees rose between $3 and for online students as much as $100 or more.

However, the overall rate for in-person students at Georgia Tech decreased by $25, from $773 to $748.

The largest dollar amount increase was for Georgia Tech online masters students, where fees rose from $107 to $440, due to the addition of normal student fees along with the already-in-place technology fee. In another masters grouping, for students with less than four credit hours, fees rose $133.

Students at UGA had their overall fees increase from $708 to $729, with online fees rising $11 to $422.

At Clayton State University, fees rose from $502 to $532, with online learning fees rising to $295 from $280.

Fort Valley students will see online fees rise to $375 and overall fees rise to $690 while Dalton State College online fees rose by $10 to $214 and from $360 to $380 for overall fees.

