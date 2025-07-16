UNO Social Club coming to Atlanta next month

The makers of the popular card game UNO plan to open a UNO Social Club inside an Atlanta bar in August.

Mattel said in a post on the UNO Facebook page on Monday that other pop-up UNO Social Clubs are coming to bars in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Austin.

The company recently opened a pop-up UNO Social Club at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Despite being located in a casino, you can’t wager any money playing UNO there.

But the Las Vegas location does feature themed luxury suites with private dealers, UNO gaming tables, a bowling alley, billiards, and a mix of classic and expanded versions of the game.

There’s no telling yet what the Atlanta UNO Social Club will include or where it will be located, but Channel 2 Action News has contacted Mattel for details.

Initially, rumors swirled on social media that the Las Vegas pop-up location was going to feature UNO as a casino game.

But the company clarified on Monday, saying, “We hate to be the bearers of bad news but the casino floor isn’t ready for us yet. We’ve been told that while they do have tight security, it’s not robust enough for UNO at this time.”

