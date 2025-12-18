Unemployment rate in Georgia falls across all 12 regional commissions

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced all 12 regional commissions had reported lower unemployment rates in September.

Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said almost the whole state saw the rate drop.

“Unemployment in Georgia dropped across nearly every region in September,” Holmes said in a statement. ”As we approach the end of the year, we’re staying focused on keeping workers ready, businesses strong, and opportunity growing across the state.”

In the Atlanta region, commission data shows the unemployment rate was down to 3.4$ over September the same as it was the year before.

Additionally, there were 15,244 more people in the labor force, though the number of workers was down 1,077 compared to 2024.

Month-to-month, employed Georgians in the Atlanta region was up 17,307.

GDOL also reported the number of initial unemployment claims in the Atlanta region were down 225 over the month, but up six total compared to the previous year.

