Unborn child killed in shooting on I-285, suspect arrested

ATLANTA — Nearly six months after an expectant mother was shot and her unborn child died, police have made an arrest.

In December, two people were shot on Interstate 285 southbound and Cascade Road, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old expectant mother.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they learned the woman’s unborn child had also been shot and died from her injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, APD and the FBI arrested Kenneth Jones, 20, in Union City.

Jones is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of feticide, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It’s unclear whether he knew the victims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group