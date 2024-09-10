Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy soars to the top of Apple’s list of distinguished schools

ATLANTA — An elementary school in southwest Atlanta is leading the way in the effort to add more technology to schools in underserved areas.

“AI will just create the picture,” Maggie Tucker said.

The 10-year-old has already conquered the computer.

“I’ll say because I’ve been practicing,” Maggie said.

So has every elementary school student at Atlanta’s Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy (TAG).

“Early exposure is key,” Principal Melanie Sithole said.

It has taken three years to set a very high bar.

The school had a grand celebration on Tuesday.

TAG has been named what’s known as an Apple Distinguished School.

“It’s so exciting to be here today to celebrate the unique aspect of this school,” Apple’s Sam Parisi said.

The computer giant has awarded the distinction to just 889 schools across 37 countries, and TAG is the first in metro Atlanta.

A school with a one-to-one student-to-Mac device ratio, with everyone trained to use them.

They are embracing technology and already preparing the students for college, from kindergarten through 5th grade.

“Do you have to be a really smart kid to be good at this?” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked Maggie. “No! You will ‘become’ a smart kid if you dedicate yourself to learning it,” she replied.

The Apple Education Team will now work closely with the school.

