Trump budget aims to cut national park funding by $1.2 billion, including 11 GA parks

ATLANTA — Budget recommendations by President Donald Trump call for more cuts to the State of Georgia’s 11 national parks.

Nationally, the president’s budget wants to reduce funding for all national parks by about 25%. The goal is to cut $1.2 billion from its current $4.8 billion budget.

The National Parks Conservation Association told Channel 2’s Alex Fruin that the cuts could force National Park sites to close.

“This budget proposal is both shocking and reckless,” said Edward Stierli with the National Parks Conservation Association. “What it would result in is pretty much the dismantling of the National Park System as we know it.”

Services at some locations are already scaled back, and advocates say 13% of National Park Service employees have lost their jobs since the start of the year.

The president’s budget is only a suggestion, and it is up to U.S. Congress to write and pass the federal budget.

The National Park Service said that in Georgia, 7.01 million visitors had gone to the various locations in the state, generating more than $605 million in economic benefits from national park tourism.

Learn more about Georgia’s national parks here.

