Marietta theatre gets $33,000 grant from Fox Theatre for historic preservation

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta was given a “significant investment” for historic preservation by Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

Fox Gives, the community partnership initiative of the Fox Theatre, gave the Strand a $33,000 grant to help support preservation work at the Marietta stage, “reinforcing the Strand’s ongoing role as a cornerstone of arts, culture and economic vitality in Cobb County.”

According to the Strand Theatre’s announcement, the funding will be used to support restoration efforts at the historic site, including tuckpointing and facade repairs, improvements to the marquee roof and a rehabilitation effort for the fourth floor education spaces.

Officials said the improvements will help maintain the architectural integrity of the theatre, which was built in Marietta in 1935.

“The Strand is not just a stage—it’s a living landmark that connects generations through the arts,” Taylor Rambo, Development Director of The Strand, said. “Thanks to Fox Gives and our community of supporters, we can continue our mission of entertainment, education, preservation, and being a true community cornerstone.”

This year’s grant is the third time Fox Gives has provided funding to the Strand, adding up to more than $80,000 in support, according to the theatre.

“The preservation of this building is truly an ongoing effort,” Leigh Burns, Director of Community Partnerships at the Fox Theatre, said. “We applaud the dedication of every supporter—both those in the room and the countless individuals who’ve championed this theatre over the past two decades.”

More broadly, Fox Gives has provided $4.2 million in direct grants since its start in 2008.

