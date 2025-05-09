Atlanta City Council discussing new round of e-bike rebates

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council discussed plans for a possible second set of e-bike rebates after the level of community engagement with the last one.

In 2024, the city greenlit a rebate program for Atlanta e-bike riders.

Through the program, which ended up having a waitlist due to the high turnout, offered up to $2,000 to owners, depending on how much they earn per year, and what type of e-bike they’d purchased.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported how the Atlanta Regional Commission managed the applications and when the process ended, reported almost 9,000 people had applied.

ARC called the program a “rolling success” due to the amount of applicants.

Now, the Atlanta City Council is considering doing it again, citing the “twin challenges of rising transportation costs and climate change,” and saying that e-bikes had proven to be “one of the best ways to reduce emissions by replacing car trips while still providing fast” transportation around Atlanta.

The council is considering providing a donation to ARC to support more e-bike initiatives in Atlanta. Last year’s program was given $1 million from the Atlanta City Council for the e-bike programs operated by ARC, according to documents from the city.

"More than 11,065 unique Atlanta residents applied for an e-bike rebate through the ARC’s program, underscoring significant demand that was largely unable to be met under the program’s original funding allocation," the city council said in an ordinance. "Income-qualified rebates represented 75% of total rebate funds issued and 82% of total rebate funds redeemed, exceeding the program goal for income-qualified rebate funds."

Collectively, the council said in their legislation that e-bike transactions represented by the rebates totaled $1.2 million, which was all spent “exclusively at 12 locally-owned small businesses” in Atlanta.

If approved for 2025, the Atlanta City Council would donate $1 million to ARC and Propel ATL to continue their e-bike initiatives in Atlanta, authorizing the city’s Chief Financial Officer to move the funds.

The program renewal is now up for consideration in the city’s Transportation Committee.

