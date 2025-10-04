Triple shooting suspects caught on camera moments before shots fired

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying the people they believe were involved in a triple shooting on Friday.

Investigators are sharing surveillance photos and videos of the suspects, as well as the truck they used.

Officers were called to the Village on the Green Luxury Apartment Homes on Verdant Drive for reports of a person shot.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco learned that when police arrived, they didn’t find any victims. They later learned three people had taken themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two of those people are listed in critical condition.

Surveillance video released by police shows two men walking around the breezeway of the apartment complex. They can be seen approaching a stairwell and pausing before walking back across the breezeway.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large portion of the parking lot marked with police tape.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

