2 critically injured, 1 more hospitalized after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Three people were shot on Friday afternoon at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, and two of them were critically injured.

Officers were called to Verdant Drive just after 1 p.m. off Continental Colony Pkwy. SW.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the complex and found several police units blocking off a large section of the parking lot.

Three people were shot and took themselves to the hospital, where they are currently being treated.

Investigators say two of them are in critical condition. None of their identities have been released.

Police did not comment on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

