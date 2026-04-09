Trio followed man home, held him at gunpoint, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for three suspects who they say followed someone to their home last month.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Oglethorpe Avenue SW just after 1 a.m. on March 21.

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Investigators say the men followed the victim to his apartment complex before holding him at gunpoint and stealing his phone and cash.

Police are sharing photos and videos of the suspects in the hopes someone can help identify them.

Anyone who recognizes the men should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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