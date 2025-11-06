Travelers growing more concerned about canceled flights at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are becoming increasingly more nervous after the FAA ordered airlines to reduce flights across the country.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at the airport on Thursday where travelers were afraid even if they get to their destination, they may not be able to get back home.

The reduction, set to begin on Friday, is a response to growing fatigue among air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown. This decision is expected to impact thousands of flights daily, leaving many travelers concerned about potential cancellations.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Katherine Miller. “I need to be back home.”

Miller said she planned a trip to Tampa, and isn’t worried about getting there. But she fears her return flight next week could be canceled.

Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog Director at PIRG, advised travelers to check with Flight Aware before their flights and consider purchasing refundable backup tickets.

Travelers are considering alternative transportation options, such as trains or private car services, if their flights are canceled.

“You have to have backup money, and I don’t have that,” Miller said.

“It’s gonna disrupt a lot of people’s lives,” traveler Anthony Russo said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to all 12 domestic airlines that operate out of the Atlanta airport. Most of them say that passengers on affected flights will be rebooked or offered a refund.

