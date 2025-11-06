Traveling soon? Here’s how airlines at the Atlanta airport are responding to FAA flight reductions

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would reduce flights by 10% at 40 airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

There are 12 domestic airlines that fly out of the busiest airport in the world.

Channel 2 Action News checked with all of those airlines to see how the flight cuts will affect passengers.

Officials expect the “vast majority” of customers’ travel to be unaffected.

Customers whose flights are canceled will be reached out to, and will be able to change their flight or request a refund without a penalty.

Avelo Airlines says most of its flights do not operate out of the 40 affected airports.

However, Avelo does have limited frequency at the Atlanta airport.

A spokesperson says their goal is to give affected passengers several days’ notice of any changes.

Delta Air Lines

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Delta says it expects most of its flights to operate as schedule. The airline however will let passengers change, cancel or get a refund for their flight without being penalized.

“We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause. We encourage customers to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta app for the latest information," Delta said.

Officials expect most Frontier flights to continue as planned.

But they say if your flight is canceled or delayed by more than three hours domestically or six hours internationally, you can request a refund here.

Anyone who wants to change or cancel their travel plans during this period can do so without a penalty here.

Southwest says it is evaluating the planned flight reductions.

Anyone whose flight is canceled will be notified as soon as possible. In most cases, we will automatically rebook you on another flight.

But if you decide not to fly on the rebooked flight, you are entitled to a refund.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest® than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," they wrote.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says long-haul international flying and our hub-to-hub flying will not be impacted. Instead, they will focus on reducing regional and domestic flights that do not travel through their hubs.

Any customer who chooses not to travel during this period will be eligible for a refund, even if their flight has not been impacted.

The airline said it would communicate with customers about flight changes via the app, website and push notifications.

They say they will continue to offer about 4,000 flights per day.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the other airlines that fly out of the Atlanta airport, including:

Alaska Airlines

Denver Air Connection

JetBlue Airlines

Southern Airways Express

Spirit Airlines

Sun Country Airlines

