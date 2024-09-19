Transforming downtown Atlanta: Mayor reveals plans for 625 affordable homes

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Adrianne Todman toured a 41-story office building set to be converted into residential units.

The building, located at 2 Peachtree Street, was a state office building but will soon become home to hundreds of residents with federal assistance.

“And affordable homes at that. That’s the building right there,” said Elliot.

Dickens led Todman through the 60-year-old building, sharing the city’s vision for its future.

The city purchased the building last year intending to convert it into affordable housing using state, federal, and private funds.

“It’s going very well, and this is really going to our goal of 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030. There’s going to be 625 units in this building. This is one million square feet that once was an office building and is now going to be a residential mix,” Dickens said.

Although the project is advancing, Dickens acknowledged it would not be an easy undertaking, highlighting that contracts have been signed and most of the financing secured.

Todman noted the significance of this conversion.

“This is really important to Atlanta, but it’s going to be really important to the number of units we need to build around the country,” Todman said.

Dickens mentioned the broader vision for revitalizing downtown, which includes projects like Centennial Yards and Underground Atlanta, and expressed pride in setting an example for the nation.

“Atlanta influences everything,” Dickens said.

There are still bureaucratic hurdles to clear, but if everything proceeds smoothly, construction will begin late next year.

