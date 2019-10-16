TODAY: Watch helicopter move antennas off WSB-TV tower near BeltLine

ATLANTA - This morning, we're giving you a pretty cool peek behind the WSB-TV curtain.
We will livestream a helicopter lifting antennas off our tower.
It will happen at our tower right next to the Old Fourth Ward skate park.
To keep everyone safe, a stretch of the BeltLine near the skate park will shut down from time to time in that area.
It will not be closed all day.
The livestream will begin here at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Intermittent trail closure alert! This Wed. between 6am & 3pm, WSB will be conducting maintenance on their tower adjacent to the skatepark. The Eastside Trail will be closed intermittently while a helicopter takes off / lands and operates in the air. Thank you for your patience!— Atlanta BeltLine (@AtlantaBeltLine) October 14, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}