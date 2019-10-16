  • TODAY: Watch helicopter move antennas off WSB-TV tower near BeltLine

    ATLANTA - This morning, we're giving you a pretty cool peek behind the WSB-TV curtain.

    We will livestream a helicopter lifting antennas off our tower.

    It will happen at our tower right next to the Old Fourth Ward skate park.

    To keep everyone safe, a stretch of the BeltLine near the skate park will shut down from time to time in that area.

    It will not be closed all day.

    The livestream will begin here at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

     

     

