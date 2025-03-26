ATLANTA — Today is Giving Day at the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit asks for donors to help those facing crises by contributing and assisting them in providing shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance.

On their website, you can choose a particular focus for your donation: stock an emergency response vehicle, supply a full day at an emergency shelter, provide a health or mental health worker, provide families with clean-up kits, or provide financial assistance.

In downtown Atlanta, Georgia’s Own Credit Union is amplifying the Red Cross’ reach by featuring Giving Day on their sign that stretches across their building, 450 feet into the Atlanta skyline.

The sign will be displayed until the rest of Giving Day at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Plus, your donation could go even further thanks to Ford Philanthropy, which is matching all gives, dollar for dollar, up to $200,000.

Visit their website to donate.

