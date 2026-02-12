Tiny home restrictions could be changed thanks to new proposal in Georgia Assembly

ATLANTA — Across Georgia, different cities and counties have different rules for building new homes and apartments.

A new effort introduced in the Georgia General Assembly would loosen restrictions to build tiny homes, residences that are 400 square feet or smaller, statewide.

According to House Bill 1166, lawmakers are working on reducing the zoning approval needs to build small homes by removing the need for local city councils or county commissions to approve zoning permits.

The bill says that while it confirms the rights of local governments to control zoning within their boundaries, creating state minimum procedures will ensure the public has the right of due process when working to build new things.

If passed, the legislation would prevent zoning decisions made before July 1, 2023 from being revoked.

However, zoning decisions made by governing bodies after that date could, potentially, be contested or not be enforced.

The bill says no zoning decisions shall affect or be required to build, modify, place or use dwellings that are 400 square feet or smaller on any residential property zones.

The bill also sets standards for septic tanks, septic tank drainfields, as well as any regulations related to properties or structured that are designated as historic, according to the Georgia Historic Preservation Act or are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Places designated as local, state or national landmarks would similarly be set with standardized regulations.

HB 1166 also would create a statewide standard for manufactured homes, consistent with the Uniform Standards Code for Manufactured homes Act and other federal laws.

