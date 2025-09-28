Thousands of volunteers help feed the hungry during Atlanta Hawks’ annual Million Meal Pack event

ATLANTA — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at State Farm Arena on Saturday to pack meals for neighbors in need as part of the Atlanta Hawks’ Million Meal Pack event.

This marks the fifth year of the event, organized by the Atlanta Hawks in partnership with State Farm, where volunteers come together to pack meals for distribution across metro Atlanta.

“It feels awesome. It makes me feel that we’re able to feed other people,” said Ava Moore, a volunteer from the Gwinnett County Delta Sigma Theta, attending for the first time.

Gerry Garvin, the Hawks’ Chief Culinary Officer, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims, “So for me, it’s really important because I’m from a single-parent home, so I understand the necessity when life gets a little bit difficult.”

The event featured a lively atmosphere with a DJ, feel-good music, creating a party-like environment for the volunteers.

More than 5,000 volunteers signed up to participate, working in shifts to ensure a continuous effort throughout the day.

The meals, which include nutrient-rich jambalaya, will be distributed by U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization.

Atlanta Hawks players Mouhamed Gueye and Keaton Wallace were among the volunteers packing meals.

According to the Hawks, a total of 1,045,272 were packed during the event.

