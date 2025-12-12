Thousands to swarm downtown Atlanta for Cricket Celebration Bowl this weekend

ATLANTA — At Saturday’s annual Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they’re not only rooting for their teams but spending their dollars.

The executive director of the game calls it the Super Bowl for HBCUs, not only for the football teams, but for bands, too.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Carlton and Carlita King in the lobby of the Omni Hotel, which is kind of the home base for both teams and the bowl committee.

“We always come back because we’re both alumni of South Carolina State University,” Carlton King said.

The couple just flew down from Florence, South Carolina, which is something they do whenever they’re playing in the bowl game.

“About 50% of our friends at South Carolina State are the same group of friends. And we have fraternity and sorority brothers and sisters that always come down as well. So, it’s like a family reunion for us,” Carlton King said.

For 10 years, John Grant has overseen the Cricket Celebration Bowl as its executive director. He said the bowl loves Atlanta, and Atlanta loves this bowl game.

“The energy around the city, around this event, is palpable,” Grant said.

John Pete told Elliot that he is rooting for Prairie View A&M. He brought his sons to the game.

“We’re going shopping. Take them shopping. That’s something they like to do. And I’m doing historical things, or I know a lot of historical things that’s going on in Atlanta. So, I’m going to take them there and get them involved in all this historical stuff right here, down here.”

Not only is there the game itself, but there’s also the marching band championship.

Carlita King said she wouldn’t miss any of it.

“Oh, it’s definitely large. But we enjoy being here because of the different opportunities or the different things to do,” she said.

The game will be nationally televised starting at Noon on Saturday on Channel 2, and it’s really the kickoff to the bowl season.

