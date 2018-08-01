Thousands of students go Back 2 School today

It is back to school time for thousands of students across metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Public Schools made several changes in the way they protect students and teachers.
Protecting nearly 55,000 students and more than one hundred Atlanta City Schools is a big responsibility for chief Ronald Applin.
The chief covered a number of topics, including training teachers for an active shooter situation.
The chief is an expert instructor on active shooter situations and will train classroom teachers.
There is also a plan to keep weapons out of schools.
There are two officers assigned to each high school and one officer to a middle school.
The department is also getting body cameras.
