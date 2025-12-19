This year’s flu vaccine not as effective against new strain as cases in GA reach ‘high’ levels

ATLANTA — This year’s flu vaccine is not as effective against a new strain.

Many global health experts worry this round of flu could be particularly severe.

With the holidays here, doctors worry that we could see an even faster spike in cases that are already on the rise.

Georgia is now listed a being in the “high” range for respiratory illnesses, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, hospitalizations are nearly double that of last year at this time.

And Walgreens said demand for cold medicines and at-home flu and COVID tests have jumped more than 60% in the last two weeks.

Also, a new flu variant may be better at evading immunity.

“It is not a perfect match for the current flu vaccine. That being said, data from the U.K. shows us that, still, the vaccine can decrease hospitalizations in kids by about 70% to 75%, and in adults, by about 30% to 40%” ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula said.

“Everybody six months and older should receive the flu vaccine to help prevent severe flu illness, to prevent hospitalizations, and to keep people healthy,” said Dr. Andi Shane, Director of Epidemiology at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Doctors are stressing people to wash their hands, and if you’re sick, stay home.

“Takes steps for cleaner air as possible, such as bringing in fresh outside air,” Narula said.

The Journal of the American Medical Association published a new report on Friday about the impact of this season’s flu.

The H3-N2 subclade K is making up the majority of flu cases right now.

Doctors reported that strain was responsible for 40% of flu cases in the summer. Now, it’s 90%.

