‘This race means so much to Atlanta:’ Peachtree Road Race sets up for 53,000-plus runners

ATLANTA — Workers set up the truss structures Wednesday at the starting line and finish line of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race, as organizers prepare to keep more than 53,000 runners well-hydrated and safe.

Now in its 57th year, it’s the world’s largest 10-kilometer road race, and this year it will have runners from all 50 states and 30 countries.

The run also coincides with the World Cup, which has brought thousands of international soccer fans to the city.

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“I think right now, Atlanta is the center of sports for the entire world,” Natalie Cabanas, marketing and communications director for the Atlanta Track Club, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “We’ve got the World Cup and the world’s largest 10K right here in the city of Atlanta.”

The first main wave of runners will take off at 6:50 a.m. Saturday. They will have five aid stations along the route to provide water, cooling and rest.

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“If you’re running on July 4th, we want to encourage you to slow down and listen to your body,” Cabanas said. “Make sure you’re taking advantage of every single aid station, get water at every single one.”

Runners will also have two exits at the finish line, allowing them to pass through faster – and to get to water quicker.

The spacious medical tent and hydration stations are all set up, with three days to go before the race. Race organizers say they work closely with the National Weather Service, medical partners and public safety agencies to address hot weather.

For 69-year-old Lon Pringle, this is his 40th year running the Peachtree Road Race. Here’s what propels him year after year.

“It’s my friends and it’s my finishing, that’s all that counts,” he said.

The energy and being a part of this celebrated Atlanta ritual also drive him, along with raw discipline.

“You feel a vibe and energy at the start, and it carries me through mile four,” he told Channel 2 Action News. “And then its like, ok, you’ve got to finish it.”

He said Atlanta has blossomed into a true running and cycling city in four decades, complete with dedicated trails to encourage healthy activities.

“This race means so much to the city of Atlanta,” Cabanas said. “It’s not just another race, it’s not just another day. It’s a deep tradition that the entire city celebrates. So that’s why I believe people come from all over the world, because they want to be a part of it.”

She said runners can still register at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at Lenox Square on July 2 and 3, but slots are limited and it’s first come, first served.

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