This Georgia teen disappeared 2 months ago not far from where more girls vanished

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Columbus are asking once again in helping to find a teen who disappeared more than two months ago.

Investigators said Phoebe Ussery, 17, was last seen in the 900 block of Celia Drive on March 19.

At the time, she was wearing a black top and blue pajamas.

Investigators confirmed that Ussery was living in a group home at the time of disappearance, which was not far from where two other girls disappeared around the same time, according to WRBL-TV.

Police have not said if all of the cases are connected, but the TV station said the other two missing girls also live in a separate group home from Ussery.

Anyone with information on Ussery’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-225-3488.

