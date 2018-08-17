  • Thieves targeting Georgia Aquarium parking deck, Atlanta police say

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Atlanta police say they are looking for two men responsible for breaking into almost a dozen cars in a Georgia Aquarium parking deck.

    What’s even crazier — they are using children to help them carry out the crimes.

    We've obtained video of the thieves inside the parking deck, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

