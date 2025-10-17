Thieves bust hole in the side of Atlanta liquor store, walk out with $28k in cash

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for burglars who busted a hole in the side of a liquor store and took thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say they were called to Alex’s Package Store on Campbellton Road at 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officers found a large hole in the back of the store. When Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went to the store on Friday afternoon, the hole had been boarded up from the inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they went inside, they found cash scattered on the floor and a safe that had been cut open.

The owner reported $28,803 in missing cash.

Investigators say a silver Toyota Camry with license plate CZB9958 arrived at the store at 5:20 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two suspects went behind the building and used a sledgehammer to break through the cinderblock wall, creating the hole.

Police say the men got into the store, took the cash and left in the Camry.

Anyone with information on who the suspects may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group