‘They brought me back to life:’ Man thankful for officers who saved his life during seizure

ACWORTH, Ga. — Two Acworth police officers are crediting their skills and God for saving a man’s life at a Cobb County gas station earlier this month.

The officers said they witnessed the man suffering a seizure at the RaceTrac on Allatoona Gateway.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the man and the officers on Tuesday.

Gerald Harmon told Newell he believed those officers were his angels that day.

Harmon remembers exactly what he was doing before police saved his life.

“I was working on my car and got overheated and made it to the ground and that’s all I remember,” Harmon said.

Acworth police officers Jalen Stanley and officer Tamara Severtson happened to be at the right place at the right time. They were at the gas station getting a drink because it was hot out.

“I don’t believe I would have made it if they had not been there at that time,” Harmon said.

The officers were able to bring Harmon back after several minutes of CPR.

Both officers were re-certified for CPR training in March.

Harmon told Newell that he felt sick before all of this happened and that he was diagnosed with pneumonia once he got to the hospital.

